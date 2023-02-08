Pedestrian in hospital after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke overnight.

Toronto Police said the collision occurred on Burnhamthorpe Road, west of Mill Road, at around 2 a.m.

A vehicle was travelling east on Burnhamthorpe Road when it struck a 26-year-old man, police said.

The victim was transported to a local trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said the driver fled the scene but has since been located. He has been identified as 34-year-old Dustin Yu of Toronto.

Yu is facing a charge of leaving the accident scene causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police continue to ask anyone with information, including security or dashcam footage, to contact investigators at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.