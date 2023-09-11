iHeartRadio

Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle south of CrossIron Mills mall


A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night south of CrossIron Mills mall

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the QE II highway just south of CrossIron Mills mall early Monday evening.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that a pedestrian was transported to hospital after being hit, but provided no other details.

Earlier Monday, northbound lanes were closed while police investigated, but the scene is now clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

