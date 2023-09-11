Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle south of CrossIron Mills mall
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the QE II highway just south of CrossIron Mills mall early Monday evening.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed that a pedestrian was transported to hospital after being hit, but provided no other details.
Earlier Monday, northbound lanes were closed while police investigated, but the scene is now clear.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
