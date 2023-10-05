Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after CTrain collision

A Calgary pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he was struck by a CTrain.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. at 61 Avenue and 1A Street S.W. near Chinook Station.

Police say the pedestrian was walking east and crossing the tracks as a southbound CTrain was approaching the station.

Police say when the collision happened, "the train's warning signals and barrier arms were functioning and unobscured."

The man was thrown roughly eight metres, sustaining life-threatening injuries for which he was taken to hospital.

The CTrain came to a stop some 20 metres down the track.

Police do not believe that the collision was the result of impairment.

Investigators ask anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.