Pedestrian in hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries: HRP

A pedestrian is in hospital with what Halifax Regional Police are calling potentially life-threatening injuries.



Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Sylvia Ave. around 5:45 p.m. Friday for a collision involving a pedestrian. Police said a pedestrian on the roadway was struck by a vehicle.



The man was treated on scene before being taken to QEII Health Sciences Centre. HRP said the man’s injuries are considered ‘serious and potentially life-threatening.’



The roadway was blocked Friday evening as police investigated. Local detours were in place, which police said would not impact traffic considerably.



Police are continuing with the early stages of the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.