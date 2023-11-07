iHeartRadio

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive.

Paramedics confirmed a man in his 30s has been rushed to the trauma centre.

Police said the driver fled the scene but later returned.

