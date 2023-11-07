Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive.

Paramedics confirmed a man in his 30s has been rushed to the trauma centre.

Police said the driver fled the scene but later returned.

COLLISION:

Kipling Av + Ronson Dr

6:20 a.m

- Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

- Medics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries

- Police are on scene

- The driver fled the scene but has returned

- Intersection is closed for investigation#GO2578946

