Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by driver in East York

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a driver in East York.

The collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the Taylor-Massey neighbourhood, near Barrington and Doncaster avenues.

Police said that the victim was taken to hospital via emergency run. The man, who was reportedly taking groceries out of the trunk of his parked vehicle when he was hit, sustained head injuries.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver, who police said may have fallen asleep at the wheel, remained at the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.