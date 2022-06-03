Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by truck mirror on Macleod Trail

A 20-year-old man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by the mirror of a passing truck on Macleod Trail.

Police officials says a pickup truck was travelling southbound in the 5500 block of Macleod Trail just after 6 p.m. Thursday when it clipped a pedestrian who entered the road.

A preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian had been walking on the sidewalk, stumbled and entered into the path of traffic.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 40s who was not injured in the crash, remained on scene following the collision.

Speed and impairment are not suspected factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.