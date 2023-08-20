Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in downtown Toronto
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Yorkville early Sunday morning.
Police say the crash took place just after 3 a.m. at Bay and Bloor streets in downtown Toronto.
A black Volkswagen Jetta was being driven southbound on Bay when a pedestrian entered the southbound lanes, according to a release issued by Toronto police Sunday afternoon.
The Volkswagen hit the pedestrian in the middle lane, they said.
The driver stayed on the scene while the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which have since been upgraded to life-threatening.
Roads in the area were closed Sunday morning but have since been reopened.
Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit is asking residents, businesses, and drivers who may have seen or heard the incident, or who possess security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.
Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.
News Release - Personal Injury Collision #42/2023, Bay Street and Bloor Street Westhttps://t.co/94NepxJfyc pic.twitter.com/5bQyDH7ulS— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 20, 2023
