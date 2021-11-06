iHeartRadio

Pedestrian in life-threatening conditon after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a pedestrian collision in Mississauga.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday night.

The collision occurred in the area of Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard, north of Queensway, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Peel police say.

COLLISION:
- Hurontario St/ Paisley Blvd #Mississauga
- 1 vehicle & 1 pedestrian
- Adult pedestrian transported to trauma centre
- Road closures: Paisley Blvd & King St
- Driver remained on scene
- Use alternate routes
- More as we receive it
- C/R at 19:32
- PR21-0374986

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 7, 2021
