Pedestrian in life-threatening conditon after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday night.

The collision occurred in the area of Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard, north of Queensway, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Peel police say.

COLLISION:

- Hurontario St/ Paisley Blvd #Mississauga

- 1 vehicle & 1 pedestrian

- Adult pedestrian transported to trauma centre

- Road closures: Paisley Blvd & King St

- Driver remained on scene

- Use alternate routes

- More as we receive it

- C/R at 19:32

- PR21-0374986