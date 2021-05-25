Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Deer Ridge

A woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with severe injuries after she was struck by a car Monday night in the city's southeast.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. at around 10:30 p.m. after a sedan struck a pedestrian.

EMS officials say the victim, a woman in her 30s, was transported by ambulance to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the driver was injured. The investigation into the collision continues.