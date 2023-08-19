Pedestrian in trauma centre after overnight hit-and-run in Mississauga

A pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre following an overnight hit-and-run in Mississauga.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road. An estimated time of the collision has not been released.

The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The struck pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.