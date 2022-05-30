Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Guelph, driver arrested

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Guelph Sunday night.

The person was walking in the area of Norfolk Street near Norwich around 6 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The area was shut down for three hours before being reopened that night.

The pedestrian was treated for lacerations at the scene before being taken to an out-of-area trauma centre for further evaluation.

In a news release sent out Monday, Guelph police confirmed that the vehicle initially stopped, left the scene, but witnesses were able to provide a description and licence plate.

Officers reportedly went to the vehicle owner's address and found the car with damage and what appeared to be blood on the hood.

A 45-year-old Guelph man has been charged with operation while prohibited and failing to stop at a collision causing bodily harm.