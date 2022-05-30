Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Guelph, driver arrested
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Guelph Sunday night.
The person was walking in the area of Norfolk Street near Norwich around 6 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, according to police.
The area was shut down for three hours before being reopened that night.
The pedestrian was treated for lacerations at the scene before being taken to an out-of-area trauma centre for further evaluation.
In a news release sent out Monday, Guelph police confirmed that the vehicle initially stopped, left the scene, but witnesses were able to provide a description and licence plate.
Officers reportedly went to the vehicle owner's address and found the car with damage and what appeared to be blood on the hood.
A 45-year-old Guelph man has been charged with operation while prohibited and failing to stop at a collision causing bodily harm.
-
Man, 55, charged in relation to armed robbery at Orillia pharmacy: OPPPolice arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery last fall at an Orillia pharmacy.
-
'Nice to be back up here': Brad Paisley returns to Caesars Windsor stageCaesars Windsor turned country Sunday night.
-
Three leaders in three days: Windsor 'feeling the love' in provincial election campaignAll three main party leaders have visited Windsor-Essex, with just four days left in the campaign.
-
50 tickets issued in crackdown on speeding, stunting, loud vehicles in LethbridgeRacing, stunting and loud vehicle complaints are on the rise in Lethbridge and officers are hoping the first in a series of crackdowns on bad behaviour will have drivers thinking twice.
-
'If you have an idea, you can bring it to life': first-time filmmaker steals show at Golden Sheaf AwardsThe 75th Annual Yorkton Film Festival has come and gone — but not before a night honouring the best in Canada’s short films.
-
Serious crash on Aviation ParkwayOttawa police are searching for witnesses to a serious crash on the Aviation Parkway over the weekend.
-
Aspiring Indigenous journalists joining industry through INCA programThe Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) program at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina has begun their summer institute, an accelerated program that runs every other year for aspiring journalists.
-
B.C. doctor attacked by MMA fighter refused a settlement, went to court and was ordered to payA British Columbia doctor who sued his local health authority after being attacked by a patient may be regretting his choice not to accept a settlement.
-
$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London policeLondon, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.