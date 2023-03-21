Pedestrian injured after being struck in Halifax
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police say a pedestrian is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 12:30 p.m.
Gottingen Street was closed to traffic between Buddy Daye and Cunard streets follwing the collision.
It reopened about three hours later.
