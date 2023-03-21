iHeartRadio

Pedestrian injured after being struck in Halifax


image.png

Police say a pedestrian is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 12:30 p.m.

Gottingen Street was closed to traffic between Buddy Daye and Cunard streets follwing the collision.

It reopened about three hours later.

12