Pedestrian injured in northeast London, Ont.

Emergency responders tended to an injured young pedestrian at a London townhouse development Thursday evening.

Just prior to 7 p.m. police say a young male was loaded into an ambulance after being allegedly struck by a vehicle near Huron Street, west of Sorel Road.

The injured boy was treated on a service road inside the complex.

A police escort lead the ambulance away to hospital.

Investigators remained at the scene through the eight o'clock hour.

Police continue to investigate, but late Thursday night confirmed the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.