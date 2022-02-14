iHeartRadio

Pedestrian injured in Saskatoon crash

Police respond to a crash at 8th Street East and Broadway Avenue on Feb. 14, 2022. (Dale Cooper/CTV News)

Saskatoon police were on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred at 8th Street East and Broadway Avenue on Monday just before 1 p.m., according to a news release.

The man, 24, was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted.

12