Pedestrian injured in Waterloo crash charged

Waterloo regional police have charged a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 24.

At around 6 a.m. that day, a 41-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 44-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

Police charged the pedestrian on Tuesday with disobeying the “Don’t Walk” signal.