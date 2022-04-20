Pedestrian involved in Sarnia crash dies, no charges laid

Sarnia, Ont. police say the pedestrian involved in a collision in March has died and no charges will be laid.

The crash happened on March 31 and closed down the area of Capel Street and Maxwell Street.

According to an independent witness in the area, the female pedestrian involved was crossing Capel Street from east to west, not at the intersection, while the traffic light was green for northbound and southbound traffic.

Police say a vehicle travelling southbound struck the pedestrian, who was transported to hospital due to the nature of her injuries.

Delana Gallant, 66, of Sarnia, passed away on April 15 due to complications arising while still in hospital.

As a result of the investigation, there will be no charges due to the nature of the collision.