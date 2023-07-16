iHeartRadio

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train


CN tracks near Highbury Avenue, seen on July 16, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London

A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.

London police confirmed with CTV News that they were called to the area of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports that a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The person was pronounced dead on scene.

A person was also struck by a train in a different location on Saturday and remains in hospital with critical injuries.

12