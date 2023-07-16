Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
London police confirmed with CTV News that they were called to the area of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports that a pedestrian was struck by a train.
The person was pronounced dead on scene.
A person was also struck by a train in a different location on Saturday and remains in hospital with critical injuries.
-
105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year's Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.
-
Chaudiere Crossing to be closed to vehicles until SeptemberThe federal government has announced it is extending a closure of the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River to vehicles.
-
GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown WaterlooA crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
-
Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of MissionFour days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.