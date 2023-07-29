Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
Web Content Writer
Aisling Murphy
A 52-year-old pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
Police say the collision occurred just before 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Continental Place and Warden Avenue. It is alleged that a 32-year-old man was driving a white BMW southbound, which then struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Warden Avenue at the time.
The driver has been taken into custody for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
TPS Traffic Services continue to investigate. Anyone with firther information or dash camera footage of this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
