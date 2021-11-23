Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Saskatchewan First Nation
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on a First Nation in northern Saskatchewan.
RCMP say Monday at about 8:40 a.m. police and paramedics responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and an adult pedestrian on the Big River First Nation, just north of the Roman Catholic Church.
According to a news release, police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and no vehicles were at the scene when they arrived.
RCMP are requesting the publics help in locating a dark red vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the incident. However, there are no further details on the vehicle make and model.
Big River RCMP, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating.
