Pedestrian killed after collision in Brant County, impaired driving charges laid

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Tuesday night during a collision in Brant County, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On October 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m. members of the OPP Brant County detachment, Brant County Fire Services and Brant County Paramedic Services responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Oakland Road near Brant Mill Road.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they discovered that a motor vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for assessment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol consumption was involved in the collision.

As a result of the investigation a 33-years-old from Simcoe has been charged with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired - Cause Death

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - Cause Death

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle - Cause Death

The deceased's identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.

Police continue to investigate and asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.