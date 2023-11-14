Pedestrian killed after collision in Leamington

Essex County OPP say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Leamington.

Leamington OPP and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to the collision on Highway 77 north of Mersea Road 5 on Tuesday at 5:57 a.m.

The preliminary investigation has determined a sedan was travelling on Highway 77 collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation with assistance from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team.

Highway 77 was closed between Mersea Road 5 to County Road 18 but has since reopened.

Leamington OPP is requesting anyone who was travelling in that area of Highway 77 prior to the collision who may have observed anything to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.