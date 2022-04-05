Pedestrian killed after crash on Island Highway in Nanaimo

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday evening.

The collision happened just south of the intersection of Island Highway and Norwell Drive, where Norwell turns into Jingle Pot Road, around 9:30 p.m.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the crash, including an RCMP officer who reportedly witnessed the collision.

Nanaimo RCMP say the officer at the scene immediately performed first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was then taken to hospital by ambulance, where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw the man trying to walk across the intersection when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The witnesses said that the vehicle appeared to be travelling through a green light when the crash occurred, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, stopped a short distance away and cooperated with investigators, according to the RCMP.

Mounties say they've ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash, and the vehicle involved in the collision – an older model grey Toyota Camry – has been seized for a mechanical inspection.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-11421.