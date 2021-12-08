Pedestrian killed, another taken to hospital after serious crash on Lougheed Highway: RCMP

One woman has died and a man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Mission, local Mounties say.

According to the RCMP the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on Lougheed Highway near Highway 11. Mounties say two pedestrians were struck when a truck turned a corner at the intersection.

Police say the two weren't in a crosswalk when they were hit.

The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating with police, who say alcohol, drugs and speed aren't factors.

The westbound side of Lougheed Highway was temporarily closed near the Cedar Valley Connector, but it has since reopened.

Earlier in the fall, B.C. RCMP and ICBC issued warnings about the annual rise in crashes involving pedestrians as the weather changes and daylight hours decrease.

"This time of year as daylight hours shorten and bad weather increases, police see a growing number of crashes involving pedestrians," Chief Const. Neil Dubord said in a news release when pedestrian safety campaigns were launched this fall.

"Distracted driving and failing to stop for pedestrians at intersections are far too frequent reasons for crashes with pedestrians. And pedestrians need to be careful, visible and aware."

According to ICBC, nearly half of all pedestrian deaths happen between October and January. ICBC also says crashes involving pedestrians tend to be highest between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., when commuters are heading home.