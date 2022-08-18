Pedestrian killed by CTrain in city's southwest

One person is dead after they were hit by a CTrain along Bow Trail shortly after midnight.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of Bow Trail and 26th Street S.W., just east of Shaganappi Point station, early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed along the Blue Line.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is leading the investigation into the fatal collision.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been released.

There are no Thursday morning service disruptions to the Blue Line related to the investigation.