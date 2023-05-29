Pedestrian killed by semi near Banff was facing child pornography charges

A pedestrian hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff was facing child pornography charges, CTV News has learned.

The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Banff Avenue exit just after 5 p.m. on Monday, closing the area to motorists for several hours.

Banff RCMP say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's since been identified as 51-year-old Harvie Heights resident Mark Troy Burnett.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) internet child exploitation unit (ICE) confirms Burnett was arrested on April 20 and charged with distribution, possessing and accessing child pornography.

ICE spokesperson Michael Tucker says Canmore RCMP assisted with the arrest, seizing a number of computers and electronic devices from his home for forensic analysis.

Burnett was an associate professor at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

In a statement, the university said it was "unaware of his death and the criminal charges he was facing prior to media reports today."

"The university’s concern now is with potential victims and with Troy Burnett’s family."

Burnett was scheduled to appear in court for his election and plea on June 7.

Investigators believe Burnett walked into the path of the semi when he was killed.