Pedestrian killed by train in Oro-Medonte marks 4th death on the CP track in one month

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Oro-Medonte late Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Ingram Road and Line 6.

A heavy police presence in the area caught the attention of several residents and motorists.

In a tweet late Wednesday afternoon, provincial police said there was no threat to public safety.

Police blocked several roads in the area for more than five hours for the investigation. All roads were later reopened.

The Oro-Medonte Fire Department was at the scene but said they could not provide any information because "it is a police matter."

Meanwhile, police have yet to provide information on the nature of the incident.

RECENT TRAIN COLLISIONS

This latest incident is the third collision and fourth death on roughly 100 kilometres of the Canadian Pacific railway track that runs through Simcoe County in the past month.

On Oct. 14, five people in a vehicle were hit by a train in Tottenham near the 5th Line.

Two women, ages 19 and 24, were killed, and three other people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any further information on this case, including how the vehicle ended up on the tracks as the train approached.

Two weeks before that incident, a woman died when her car was struck by a train in Severn Township.

The deadly collision happened just east of the Irish Line on Upper Big Chute Road on the afternoon of Sept. 26.

With files from CTV's Craig Momney