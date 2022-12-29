Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
The 35.year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday’s collision near 203 Street and Lougheed Highway, which Ridge Meadows RCMP attended around 8:20 p.m.
“Early investigation results and witness statements suggest the man was not utilizing a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident,” Sgt. Amanda Harnett wrote in an RCMP statement Wednesday.
The driver of the white Honda SUV involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, according to the release.
“Driver impairment by drugs or alcohol is not a factor.”
