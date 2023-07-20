Pedestrian killed in collision involving OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end

A 26-year-old woman is dead after being struck by an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim died from her injuries following the crash.

In a memo to council, OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said the Transit Operations Control Centre was notified of the collision involving a pedestrian.

"Our first thoughts are with the pedestrian and their loved ones. We are also thinking of the impact of this on the bus operator, the affected passengers, and witnesses," Amilcar said.

"OC Transpo is supporting all emergency services on the scene and is fully cooperating with Ottawa Police Service, who have launched an investigation."

An OC Transpo bus was parked in the middle of St. Laurent Boulevard, just north of Tremblay Road, Thursday afternoon as police investigated. Ottawa police officers and OC Transpo special constables were on the scene.

City officials confirmed Friday morning the bus involved in the collision was an R1 bus, which is running during the LRT shutdown.

The intersection of St. Laurent and Tremblay was closed for several hours for the police investigation, but reopened just after 3 p.m.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash. You can contact the Ottawa police Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.