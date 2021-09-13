Pedestrian killed in collision northwest of Edmonton

A woman is dead after a crash on the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Alta., last Friday.

Mayerthorpe RCMP responded to the fatal collision involving a pedestrian around 1 a.m., along the West Road on the First Nation.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle heading west collided with the woman, lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 27-year-old pedestrian of Glenevis, Alta., was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said the 44-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton area hospital.

The driver is currently in stable condition but remains in hospital.

Police said weather and road conditions were not a factor in the crash.