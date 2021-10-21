Pedestrian killed in collision on Hwy. 1, leading to lengthy road closures
A stretch of a major highway in Abbotsford was closed for several hours late Wednesday night after a collision killed a pedestrian.
Abbotsford police said they were called to Highway 1 between McCallum Road and Sumas Way shortly before 10 p.m. First responders discovered a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they later died. In their statement Wednesday night, police said they were still identifying the victim.
"The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and is co-operating with this investigation," a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department said. "The driver did not sustain any injuries and is very shaken by this incident."
While the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and B.C. Coroners Service continued their investigations at the scene, Highway 1 was closed westbound between Sumas Way and McCallum Road. Abbotsford police posted on social media at about 2:30 a.m. saying the road was open again.
Anyone with information about the crash or relevant dash cam video is asked to call police at 604-859-5225.
-
-
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notificationsOntario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
Flu shots available in Nova Scotia next weekBeginning Monday, flu shots will be available for free at most pharmacies, family doctors, family practice nurses and nurse practitioners across Nova Scotia.
-
-
Ontario New Democrats pitch 'zero emissions' auto strategy to save Windsor jobsDays after automaker Stellantis announced it will be cutting the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Ontario New Democrats are pitching a zero emissions vehicle plan to “fight for auto jobs in Windsor now and for generations to come.”
-
Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gunA 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
-
CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefitThe Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Canada Post stops delivery to Victoria neighbourhood over concerns about off-leash dogsResidents living on the 1800-block of Gonzales Avenue have been without mail service for more than a month after Canada Post suspended delivery due to safety concerns about off-leash dogs.