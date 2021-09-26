Pedestrian killed in collision on Wellington Road 124 near Cambridge

One man is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck on Wellington Road 124 just outside of Cambridge early Sunday morning.

OPP along with fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m.

According to police the vehicle was travelling westbound on Wellington Road 124 when it struck the man near the railway crossing just west of Wellington Road 32.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the man who is described as:

• Asian male approximately 45-55 years old

• Straight, short, black and grey hair

• Approximately 170 lbs

• Wearing black track pants, navy blue wind breaker, white golf shirt, glasses, tan leather shoes and a black puma ball cap

Wellington Road 124 remains closed between Wellington Road 32 and Guelph Township Road 1 while police investigate the cause of the collision.

#WellingtonOPPasking for assistance in ID'ing pedestrian struck and killed today at 1:00am on WR124 W of Guelph.The victim is described as an Asian male, 45-55yrs old, black-grey hair wearing black track pants, navy wind breaker, glasses, ball cap. Call OPP 1-888-310-1122.^cr pic.twitter.com/1WpQVVKBO6