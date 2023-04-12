Pedestrian killed in crash at Manotick intersection

One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle struck them at a Manotick intersection Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road just after 7 p.m.

Ottawa police said Thursday morning that one of the pedestrians, a 61-year-old woman, died in hospital. Another pedestrian, a 66-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

A vehicle was parked at the intersection Wednesday evening as police investigated the crash.

The intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road was closed overnight. Police said just after 7 a.m. Thursday it had reopened.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.

Road closures have been lifted. The investigation is ongoing. Updates to come. https://t.co/HZAcc8W0iJ