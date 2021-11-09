Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 401

OPP say a pedestrian has died on Highway 401 after a two vehicle crash that happened at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said the original crash was between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle in the westbound land just past Highway 6.

Sgt. Schmidt said passenger vehicle rear-ended the pick-up truck, and then the driver of the passenger vehicle got out to assess the damage when he was struck by a third vehicle.

“As a result of him being out of his vehicle he was then struck by a third vehicle that came up from behind and killing him as a pedestrian,” said Sgt. Schmidt.

The OPP said the pedestrian was struck in a live lane.

“It doesn’t appear there were significant injuries as a result of the collision, but unfortunately as the person was outside that’s when the injury took place,” added Sgt. Schmidt.

The OPP urge drivers to move their vehicles to the shoulder, off-ramp, or exit if possible if they are involved in an incident on a highway.

Sgt. Schmidt said the drivers of the two other vehicles were not hurt. He added there was a female passenger in the original passenger vehicle who was also not injured.

Officers are still trying to identify the pedestrian.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cambridge OPP.

Highway 401 reopened just before 9 a.m.