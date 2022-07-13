Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Range Road 275 and Greybriar Drive around 9 p.m.
The female pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
The 32-year-old man driving the vehicle remained on scene.
Police say the cause of the crash is not believed to be criminal in nature.
