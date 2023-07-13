Pedestrian killed in downtown Walkerton, Ont. collision
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Walkerton Wednesday afternoon.
The South Bruce OPP said the collision happened at the intersection of Durham and Jackson streets in Walkerton.
The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre, but died in hospital.
The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.
No word yet on the identity of the pedestrian or if any charges may be laid.
-
Windsor police holding downtown anti-noise enforcement blitzWindsor police are letting the public know about a downtown anti-noise enforcement blitz.
-
Tornado warning issued in southern ManitobaEnvironment and Climate Change Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Hanover in Manitoba.
-
Ludacris makes stop at Casino Rama as part of world tour this fallMulti-talented rap star turned actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges will stop at Casino Rama this fall during his world tour.
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in JuneSummer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
Former Kamloops lawyer accused of first-degree murder released on bailA former lawyer from Kamloops who is accused of first-degree murder has been released on bail.
-
Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record in June and July has been getting hotterAn already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree (0.13 degrees Celsius), with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
-
Goderich drone photographer's pic of Chi-Cheemaun adorns stampGoderich-based drone photographer Rob Boyce's photo of the Chi-Cheemaun ferry is feature on a Canada Post stamp.
-
First Windsor Food Festival event takes place this weekendThis weekend could be ideal for foodies in the Windsor community.
-
Police search for suspect after two commercial break-ins in CambridgeWaterloo regional police are hoping to identify an individual in connection to two commercial break-ins in Cambridge on July 1.