Pedestrian killed in downtown Walkerton, Ont. collision


An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Walkerton Wednesday afternoon.

The South Bruce OPP said the collision happened at the intersection of Durham and Jackson streets in Walkerton.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre, but died in hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

No word yet on the identity of the pedestrian or if any charges may be laid.

