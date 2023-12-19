Pedestrian killed in early morning Gatineau hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that killed a man in his forties in Gatineau.

Gatineau Police said in a French media release that they were called to the intersection of Montée Paiement and Boulevard Saint-René Ouest, in the northwest part of the city shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officers found an unconscious man on the ground. He was quickly taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was the victim of a hit-and-run. Police say the man was in his forties and travelling by foot at the time of the incident.

He was wearing camouflage pants, black boots, a dark-coloured coat and a toque.

Montée Paiement was closed to northbound traffic, between Saint-René Ouest and La Vérendrye Ouest boulevards but has since reopened.

No details on any suspects or the vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact: (819) 246-0222.

