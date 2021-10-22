Pedestrian killed in Guelph collision, police say

Guelph police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in the city's south end on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Edinburgh Road South near Carrington Place around 7:40 p.m. According to police, a 28-year-old man was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a vehicle. He suffered "significant injuries" and was pronounced dead at Guelph General Hospital.

The 40-year-old woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said in a news release. She didn't sustain any physical injuries in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.