Pedestrian killed in Highway 28 hit-and-run identified as 19-year-old Edmonton woman

RCMP identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 28 north of Edmonton last month.

Mounties say Angel Cardinal, 19, of Edmonton, was struck by a vehicle about one kilometre north of Anthony Henday Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 26.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who travelled along the highway between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., including an unknown male who called 911 using a phone app at 5:22 a.m. and an unidentified female who drove a dark coloured vehicle and stopped north of the collision scene.

"Morinville RCMP are also looking to speak to individuals that knew or saw Angel and could provide information as to her being in the area that she was found," Mounties said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.