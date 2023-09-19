Pedestrian killed in highway crash south of Edmonton
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Lead
Diego Romero
A pedestrian was killed in a highway collision south of Edmonton Monday night.
Maskwacis RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 2A, north of the townsite, just after 9:30 p.m., and found a dead person.
The road was closed for a number of hours overnight but has since reopened to traffic, police said.
RCMP did not release more information about the crash or victim.
