Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of Edmonton

RCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in Wainwright involving a pedestrian.

A 47-year-old man, a Wainwright resident, was taken to hospital. He later died.

On Wednesday, RCMP said the driver of the vehicle has been identified but did not name him.

Wainwright is around 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.