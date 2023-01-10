Pedestrian killed in North York collision

Toronto police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in North York on Monday night.

The collision happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said a man was walking on the east sidewalk of Jane Street when he ran across the road and was hit by a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche.

The man was transported to the hospital with injuries initially considered to be non-life-threatening. However, he died in the hospital four hours later.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old woman, remained at the scene, police said.

Investigators from Traffic Services are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security video or dashcam footage to contact them at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

