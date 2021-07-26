Pedestrian killed in northern Alberta crash
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Clairmont, Alta.
On Sunday around 11:37 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to a collision on Highway 2 at 107 Avenue.
According to police, the 30-year-old male pedestrian from Clairmont was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were treated for injuries and later released.
The crash is still under investigation.
