Pedestrian killed in Surrey crash near Patullo Bridge
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police in Surrey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the city late Friday night.
Officers were called to the 12300 block of King George Boulevard, which is near the entrance to the Patullo Bridge, around 11:40 p.m., according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
The driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.
Surrey RCMP's criminal collision investigation team were called to investigate the crash, which police expected to disrupt traffic for several hours. They asked the public to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video and has not already spoken to investigators should contact Surrey RCMP, police said.
