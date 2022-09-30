Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday

Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers received a report of an injured pedestrian on Fort Road near 134A Avenue.

A 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene. The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, stayed on scene and police say he is co-operating with the investigation.

Major Collisions is investigating the death. Officers say the man was crossing Fort Road outside of a crosswalk, and the driver is not believed to have been intoxicated.

Anyone with dash cam footage or any other information about the incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.