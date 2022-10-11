iHeartRadio

Pedestrian killed on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian in Kingston is dead after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401.

OPP said they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday because a transport truck driver hit a pedestrian.

The 52-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

Frontenac OPP continue to investigate. No charges have been announced.

