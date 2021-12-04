Pedestrian killed on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police say a 45-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 417 overnight.

OPP were called to the westbound lanes of the highway between Metcalfe and Bronson at around 11 p.m. Friday. A pedestrian had walked onto the roadway and was hit by a driver.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not physically hurt.

It's not known why the man was walking on the highway.

A stretch of the highway was closed overnight but it has since reopened.

Third fatal crash in two days

This was the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ottawa in as many days and the third in the region since Thursday morning.

A 38-year-old pedestrian was hit by a driver in the area of March Road and Teron Road in Kanata late Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa police investigators are looking for witnesses to that crash.

A woman in her 60s was killed Thursday morning in Gatineau after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Chemin d’Aylmer Road and Rue Chaudière.