Pedestrian killed on highway in northern Alberta
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 25-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 58 near Dene Tha' First Nation.
Police say they received a call for assistance for a home at the first nation shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
An intoxicated woman was outside a home and was refusing to leave.
Mounties say the woman left the area on foot while they were on route, and was struck by a pickup truck on the highway a short time later.
EMS arrived and treated the woman, who has been identified as a resident of Grimshaw, but she died at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
Dene Tha' First Nation is about 850 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
