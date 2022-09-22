Pedestrian killed on highway in northern Alberta

A 25-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 58 near Dene Tha' First Nation.

Police say they received a call for assistance for a home at the first nation shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

An intoxicated woman was outside a home and was refusing to leave.

Mounties say the woman left the area on foot while they were on route, and was struck by a pickup truck on the highway a short time later.

EMS arrived and treated the woman, who has been identified as a resident of Grimshaw, but she died at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

Dene Tha' First Nation is about 850 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.