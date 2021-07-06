Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 4 in southern Alberta

RCMP in the southern Alberta town of Raymond is investigating a fatal collision involving a semi-tractor and a pedestrian on Highway 4, just north of Highway 61.

Police say the pedestrian was struck about midnight on July 5 by the northbound semi-tractor.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver and a passenger were assessed by EMS.

"The initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was in the driving lane of the semi-tractor at the time of the collision," police said in a release.

Police said on Tuesday officers are working to identify the pedestrian.