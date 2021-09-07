Pedestrian killed on Lasalle Blvd. being investigated as homicide: Sudbury police

Sudbury police say a 30-year-old man has died after being stabbed and intentionally run over by a car early Tuesday morning.

The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red four-door Dodge Magnum and the victim got into a fight in the parking lot of the Esso gas station at the New Sudbury intersection, resulting in the 30-year-old being stabbed and then run over.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and the car was found empty on Mitchell Street, a block north of where the incident took place.

The victim was pronounced dead at Health Sciences North. His name is not being released as per the family's wishes.

Police describe the suspect as white, 6-foot-1 inches tall with a medium build, and brownish, red hair.

"At the time of the incident he was wearing a black t-shirt with a black and red flannel shirt; however, it is believed that he has changed his clothes since the incident occurred," police said in a news release.

Police had the road closed between Notre Dame Avenue and Crescent Park Road until 10 a.m. while detectives investigated the scene.

"This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident as the two involved individuals are believed to be known to each other. We do not believe that there is any danger to the general public," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect at large is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Lasalle Blvd is closed between Crescent Park Rd and Notre Dame Avenue due to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle. Pedestrian is being treated at HSN for serious injuries. Please find alternate routes.